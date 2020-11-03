Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LXRX. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.12.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.33.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the period.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

