Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) released its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Leidos updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.65-5.85 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.65-5.85 EPS.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $85.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.07 and its 200-day moving average is $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. Leidos has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

