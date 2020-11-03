Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Legrand in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Legrand alerts:

LGRDY stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Legrand has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $17.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.