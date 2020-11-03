Lazydays (LAZY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LAZY opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. Lazydays has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $134.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Get Lazydays alerts:

In other Lazydays news, CEO William P. Murnane purchased 2,500 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $34,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,391.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Murnane purchased 5,000 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,986. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LAZY. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lazydays from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.