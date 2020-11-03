Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 860 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 19,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

