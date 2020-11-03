Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 4,208 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises about 1.6% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 625.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.56.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

