Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 1,847 Shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Madison Square Garden worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Madison Square Garden stock opened at $141.64 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Co has a 1 year low of $182.47 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -137.51 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

