Lafayette Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Paychex makes up 2.6% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,419,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,542 shares of company stock valued at $29,710,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

PAYX opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.39.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

