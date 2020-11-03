Lafayette Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ANET. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.80.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $276,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,423.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.61, for a total transaction of $413,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,619.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,740 shares of company stock valued at $11,851,234. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANET opened at $216.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.44. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

