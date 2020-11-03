Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 405 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 65.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798,233 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 74.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,207 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8,940.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,426,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,045,000 after buying an additional 3,388,557 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 64.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,606,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,739,000 after buying an additional 2,973,005 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.66.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

