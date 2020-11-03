Lafayette Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,504,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,230 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $701,816,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,790,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,020,000 after purchasing an additional 785,323 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 21.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,504,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,676,000 after purchasing an additional 187,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

