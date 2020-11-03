Lafayette Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,240 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $182.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.93. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

