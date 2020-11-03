Lafayette Investments Inc. Invests $551,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY stock opened at $140.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $161.83.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

