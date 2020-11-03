Lafayette Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $177.91 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.