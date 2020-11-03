Lafayette Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.4% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,696,870,000 after purchasing an additional 493,961 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $835,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,694 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $602,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,845 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.35.

SBUX opened at $85.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

