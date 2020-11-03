Lafayette Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,250 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 17.8% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 38.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 975 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.0% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,344 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. Research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4959 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

