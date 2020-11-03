Lafayette Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,516,000 after buying an additional 599,088 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 49.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 784,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 259,736 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 646,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after acquiring an additional 39,013 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 563,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 470,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $38.45.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.