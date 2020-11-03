KuCoin Shares Market Cap Reaches $66.80 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00006132 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $66.80 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares’ genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,728,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,728,394 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

