Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

KMTUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Komatsu from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded Komatsu from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Komatsu currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Komatsu stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Komatsu has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $25.35.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Komatsu had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Komatsu will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

