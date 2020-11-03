KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) & (WGRP) (NASDAQ:WGRP) Critical Analysis

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) and (WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for KLX Energy Services and (WGRP), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLX Energy Services 0 2 3 0 2.60 (WGRP) 0 0 0 0 N/A

KLX Energy Services currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 354.55%. Given KLX Energy Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KLX Energy Services is more favorable than (WGRP).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KLX Energy Services and (WGRP)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLX Energy Services $544.00 million 0.06 -$96.40 million ($21.60) -0.19 (WGRP) $849.98 million 0.04 -$108.09 million N/A N/A

KLX Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than (WGRP).

Profitability

This table compares KLX Energy Services and (WGRP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLX Energy Services -101.67% -35.07% -13.60% (WGRP) N/A N/A N/A

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.

(WGRP) Company Profile

Willbros Group, Inc. is an independent contractor serving the oil, gasand power industries, providing construction, engineering and specialty services to industry and government entities worldwide. They place particular emphasis on projects in developing countries where they believe their experience gives them a competitive advantage.

