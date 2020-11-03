KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

KREF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 517.56 and a current ratio of 517.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 21.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 2,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $48,551.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $382,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,884. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

