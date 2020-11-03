Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KGFHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingfisher presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of KGFHY opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.55. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

