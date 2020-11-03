Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Lifted by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 1.0% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 316,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,732,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,616 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 62,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 130,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 39,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 373,233 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 169.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

