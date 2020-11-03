Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.6% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 21.8% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 148.6% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 138,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $134.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.22. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

