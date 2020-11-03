KeyCorp Raises Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $120.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International are scheduled to split on Tuesday, November 24th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, October 29th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, November 23rd.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $94,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

