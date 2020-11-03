Karpas Strategies LLC Takes Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 22,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL opened at $88.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $93.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $127,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $277,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,872,865.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $3,657,008 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.