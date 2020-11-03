Karpas Strategies LLC Takes $1.90 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC)

Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000. Brookfield Renewable accounts for about 0.9% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth approximately $9,259,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth approximately $9,064,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth approximately $6,285,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth approximately $1,683,000.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

BEPC opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $69.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.46.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.