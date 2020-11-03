Karpas Strategies LLC Sells 749 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Karpas Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

FOXA opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

