Karpas Strategies LLC Sells 3,336 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Karpas Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,877 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.1% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

CMCSA opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.