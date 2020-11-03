Karpas Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Karpas Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 34.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -277.73 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

WYND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

