Karpas Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Citigroup by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254,912 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after buying an additional 6,714,645 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 201.4% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,211,000 after buying an additional 3,115,208 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 133.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,353 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Shares of C stock opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average is $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

