Karpas Strategies LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the quarter. Annaly Capital Management accounts for about 1.3% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

