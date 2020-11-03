Karpas Strategies LLC Has $15 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Karpas Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 453,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 6.9% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $15,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,371,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,110,000 after buying an additional 13,829,390 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 44.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 68,108 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 110.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.7% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 68,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 45.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 2,129,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $31,946,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,047,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE:BAM opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.85.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

