Karpas Strategies LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Karpas Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in ONEOK by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in ONEOK by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.26.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

