Karpas Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Karpas Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,366,000 after purchasing an additional 566,001 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,916,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 470,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 281,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 83,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist Securiti began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $94,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $122,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WH opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -100.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

