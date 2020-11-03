Karpas Strategies LLC Buys 9,770 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 249,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Liberty Global makes up 2.4% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global by 329.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 104.07%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

