Karpas Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Karpas Strategies LLC increased its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 55,741 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 527,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on HHC shares. Piper Sandler raised The Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

NYSE HHC opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.78. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $129.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.61.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. The Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. The Howard Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $856,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

