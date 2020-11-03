Karpas Strategies LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGR. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ESGR. BidaskClub upgraded Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $176.67 on Tuesday. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $94.58 and a fifty-two week high of $213.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported $26.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $246.24 million during the quarter.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.