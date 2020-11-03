KAMES CAPITAL plc Trims Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

KAMES CAPITAL plc reduced its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,555 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.45% of Avery Dennison worth $48,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 184,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

In other news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $141.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.63. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $145.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.