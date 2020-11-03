KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 833,656 Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

KAMES CAPITAL plc decreased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,843,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 833,656 shares during the quarter. Plug Power accounts for approximately 1.3% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 1.21% of Plug Power worth $64,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Plug Power by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,070,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 619,002 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,466,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Plug Power by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 292,669 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power Inc has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 35,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $420,688.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,176.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $2,158,324.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,973.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,951,680 shares of company stock worth $30,324,649. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

