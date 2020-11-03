KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 8,220 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

KAMES CAPITAL plc trimmed its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the quarter. Insulet comprises about 1.4% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned approximately 0.45% of Insulet worth $69,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet stock opened at $215.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $255.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.42 and its 200 day moving average is $209.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 771.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total transaction of $751,675.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $3,508,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,198.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,415 shares of company stock worth $5,268,026 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PODD. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.