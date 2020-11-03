KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 74,221 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

KAMES CAPITAL plc decreased its position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,221 shares during the period. Solaredge Technologies accounts for 2.2% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.92% of Solaredge Technologies worth $109,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 610.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 54.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG opened at $267.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 78.74, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.25 and its 200-day moving average is $180.20. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $317.88.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.66. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $1,224,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,147,810.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $2,588,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,091 shares in the company, valued at $37,390,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,851 shares of company stock worth $22,727,271. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEDG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

