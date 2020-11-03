KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 13,444 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lowered its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,444 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned approximately 0.28% of EPAM Systems worth $49,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $909,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,843,000 after buying an additional 18,149 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $1,001,160.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,513.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total value of $162,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,245.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $4,315,494. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $313.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $356.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

