KAMES CAPITAL plc Reduces Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lowered its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,153 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.48% of SVB Financial Group worth $60,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $306.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.88. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $308.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.88.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total value of $53,931.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,508.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.71, for a total value of $210,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,486.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,339 shares of company stock worth $2,611,679 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

