KAMES CAPITAL plc Reduces Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

KAMES CAPITAL plc decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $52,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $716.89.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total value of $11,670,456.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,319 shares in the company, valued at $30,020,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,890 shares of company stock worth $18,931,033. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG opened at $675.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $705.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $632.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $778.83. The firm has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.99, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

