KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $70.61 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

KAMES CAPITAL plc cut its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the period. Burlington Stores makes up about 1.4% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned approximately 0.52% of Burlington Stores worth $70,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $250.89. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

