KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $57.92 Million Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

KAMES CAPITAL plc cut its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,948 shares during the period. Universal Display comprises approximately 1.2% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned approximately 0.68% of Universal Display worth $57,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.4% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 19.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 76.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.29.

In other news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total value of $2,072,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $312,068.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,761,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,395 shares of company stock valued at $6,704,281. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLED stock opened at $193.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.26. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $222.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

