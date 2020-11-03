KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $49.26 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,209 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $49,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Shopify by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,075,000 after buying an additional 942,540 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 11.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,592,000 after buying an additional 341,548 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Shopify by 171.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 387,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,099,000 after buying an additional 244,534 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 12,090.1% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 166,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,173,000 after buying an additional 165,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $114,113,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $914.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,004.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $905.92. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.08 and a 52-week high of $1,146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,499.96, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,027.07.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

