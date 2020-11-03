KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $39.45 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,654.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 266,366 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $39,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 48,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $6,415,883.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,226 shares of company stock worth $20,747,009 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $145.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.