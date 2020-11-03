KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $34.92 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned approximately 0.31% of Gartner worth $34,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,755 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $33,691,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 594,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 130,156 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,777,000 after purchasing an additional 87,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.17.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total value of $115,686.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,822.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,732. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IT stock opened at $125.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.39 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

